Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will report $23.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.80 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $16.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $78.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $79.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $109.00 million, with estimates ranging from $106.70 million to $111.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $787,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $38,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,962 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.