VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Down 0.2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 324.50 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 325.50 ($4.28), approximately 302,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 588,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.29).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 339.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.35 million and a P/E ratio of -171.32.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

