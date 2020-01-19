OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of OptiBiotix Health PLC (LON:OPTI) traded down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.03 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), 1,030,905 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 422% from the average session volume of 197,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The firm has a market cap of $43.58 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.35.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

