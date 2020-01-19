Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.06

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.06 and last traded at $129.84, with a volume of 733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALG. ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Dougherty & Co lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.62.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

In other news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 195,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.