American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.05

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.05 and last traded at $130.03, with a volume of 461278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 15.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 280,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

