49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Trading Up 16.7%

49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 180,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 48,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

About 49 North Resources (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.