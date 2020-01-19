11,161 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,880,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,537,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,963,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 660,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,303,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,996,000 after buying an additional 566,663 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MGY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $251,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

