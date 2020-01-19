Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cummins by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Cummins by 893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 57,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cummins by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

NYSE:CMI opened at $173.80 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

