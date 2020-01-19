1,579 Shares in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 703,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 304,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $145.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.59.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

