W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. W W Grainger reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.82.

GWW opened at $340.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $346.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.48. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 150.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 18,600.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

