Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

CMG stock opened at $878.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $837.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $804.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $509.63 and a fifty-two week high of $879.00.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.