Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57. The stock has a market cap of $314.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

