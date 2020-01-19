Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,742 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $3,533,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,970,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.