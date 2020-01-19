Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

