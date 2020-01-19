Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will report $65.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.89 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $240.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $240.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $266.00 million, with estimates ranging from $258.11 million to $269.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

NYSE PING opened at $25.65 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,488,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

