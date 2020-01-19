Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,630 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,443,000 after buying an additional 108,892 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,509,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $172.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.09 and a 1-year high of $173.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

