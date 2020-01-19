Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,653,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,395,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,671,000 after buying an additional 1,103,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after buying an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

