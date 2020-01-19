Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,785,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

