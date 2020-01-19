Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,289 NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,016,000 after buying an additional 346,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 210,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NorthWestern by 12,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NorthWestern by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 185,292 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $60.94 and a one year high of $76.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

