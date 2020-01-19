Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,485,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

