$647.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post $647.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $645.60 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $628.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

COO opened at $355.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.02 and its 200 day moving average is $314.14. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $263.76 and a 12-month high of $355.41.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,426,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

