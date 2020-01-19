M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 249.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

MTB opened at $163.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other M&T Bank news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

