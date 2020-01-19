Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $355.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.02 and a 200 day moving average of $314.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $263.76 and a 12-month high of $355.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.80.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

M&T Bank Co. Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
M&T Bank Co. Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,965 Shares of UDR, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,965 Shares of UDR, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.59 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.59 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report