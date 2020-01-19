Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $355.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.02 and a 200 day moving average of $314.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $263.76 and a 12-month high of $355.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.80.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.