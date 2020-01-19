Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,965 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in UDR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of UDR by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

