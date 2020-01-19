Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $45.25 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

