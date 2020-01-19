Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 704,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 857.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,074,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

