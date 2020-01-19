Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.59 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

