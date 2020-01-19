Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,278 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $624,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

ARE opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.35. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.14, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $122.78 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

