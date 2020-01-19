Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,630 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $324.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.