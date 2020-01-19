Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,350 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,885 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,836,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 299,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 779.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,753 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 60.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 265,038 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $92.63 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

