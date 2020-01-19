Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKE opened at $77.17 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

