Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

