JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $169,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.