Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $261.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

