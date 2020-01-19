Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,113,000 after buying an additional 991,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,081,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,527,000 after buying an additional 286,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,345,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,267,000 after buying an additional 83,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,152,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,791,000 after buying an additional 444,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

LNT opened at $57.16 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

