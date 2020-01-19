Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 104.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

