Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,296 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.10. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

