$652.66 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will report $652.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.32 million and the highest is $655.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

GO stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

