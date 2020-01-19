FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 11,911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $159.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.