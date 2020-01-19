Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 383.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,519 shares of company stock worth $16,416,060 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

