Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $194,913.00. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,609,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,612. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $160.57 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

