Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

