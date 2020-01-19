Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 1,292.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,113 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amphenol by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,054 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,639,000 after acquiring an additional 489,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $109.45 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

