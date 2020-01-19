Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 78,431 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,431 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $107,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

