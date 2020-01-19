Beacon Financial Group Purchases 6,696 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,359,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 34,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

