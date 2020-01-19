Huntington National Bank Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after buying an additional 844,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,644,000 after buying an additional 1,150,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,029,000 after buying an additional 1,429,251 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,062,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after buying an additional 71,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,715,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.