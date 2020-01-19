Huntington National Bank Sells 1,378 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after buying an additional 310,189 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

