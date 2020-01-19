iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

IWV opened at $194.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $153.73 and a twelve month high of $194.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

