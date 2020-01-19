Huntington National Bank Purchases 5,881 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.1% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.09 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.