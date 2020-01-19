Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 204.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 60.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 46.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Kroger by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

